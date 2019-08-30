J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Boosted by $422,355 as Stock Price Rose; Ameriprise Financial Stake in Cognex (CGNX) Has Upped by $596,050

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 11,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 5.48M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.57 million, up from 5.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 65,290 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 1.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bollard Grp Incorporated has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,344 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.42% or 40,973 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 1.01% or 5.55 million shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,778 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt owns 79,169 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,876 were accumulated by Marathon Capital Management. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hamel Associates holds 0.78% or 15,687 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Ltd Liability invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 1.13% or 203,524 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Archon Prtn Limited Liability has 2.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 15,335 shares to 369,130 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 555,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).