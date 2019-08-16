J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has Raised by $422,355; Netease (NTES) Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 4.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $259.1. About 441,640 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment Management stated it has 6,632 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 4,712 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca owns 2.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 123,138 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com reported 0.13% stake. 106,590 were reported by North Amer. Edgewood Ltd Co reported 2,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.67 million shares. Aldebaran holds 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,370 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Cap Mgmt holds 83,881 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,396 shares. Iberiabank invested in 64,008 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And holds 2.50 million shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,000 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “NetEase’s Sales Growth Decelerates Again, but its Profit Soars – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWX, JD, NTES, BAP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.