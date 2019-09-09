J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has Raised by $422,355 as Stock Value Rose; Valueworks Continues to Hold Stake in United Nat Foods (UNFI)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 1.73M shares traded or 66.56% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 4.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

