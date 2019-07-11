J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL); Varonis Systems (VRNS) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Position by $1.84 Million as Valuation Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 151,508 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 31,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 578,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 609,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 245,834 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 213,434 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 5,130 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.1% or 16,400 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 883,113 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny owns 3,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 24,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 17,643 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 168,976 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 128,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tremblant Cap Group Incorporated holds 283,839 shares. Management Associate New York, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 4,297 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 11,310 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Business Bk La Cali (AMBZ) by 10,000 shares to 69,178 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 58,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Hussman Strategic owns 15,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,036 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 17,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 107,115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Inv House Lc stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,559 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 5,200 were accumulated by Shaker Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 2,355 shares or 0.07% of the stock.