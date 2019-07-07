J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) as Market Valuation Rose; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Price Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 953,946 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 750,238 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.28 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Point72 Asset LP reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Patten Grp Inc holds 4,610 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hills Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 18,905 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,561 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.32% or 7,120 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 34,305 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 7.48M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 15,066 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 7,837 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 289,200 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.