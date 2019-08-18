J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered Its American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stake by $659,360; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Cypress Funds Cut Its Position by $4.51 Million as Shares Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 965,252 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 18,132 shares. Weiss Multi owns 50,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 497,603 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company owns 85 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 106,657 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 273,048 were reported by Fishman Jay A Mi. 335,000 were reported by Cypress Funds Limited Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,395 shares stake. Ls Invest Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 17,883 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 216,273 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 369 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 212 shares or 0% of the stock.

