J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Charles River Laboratories (CRL); Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Value Rose While Adams Express Company Cut by $5.40 Million Its Holding

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 67,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124.48. About 333,212 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 227,811 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Franklin holds 47,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,405 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,836 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 9,307 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 157,539 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 9,828 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 19,147 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 141,721 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 77,887 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 8,169 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,382 shares. 131,112 are owned by Amp Invsts Limited. 168 are owned by Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charles River Labs Has A Great, Long-Term Story To Tell – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories (CRL) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River and Distributed Bio Enter Exclusive Partnership to Create an Integrated Antibody Discovery and Development Platform – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Labs: The Growth Is Real – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.