J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Boosted as Shares Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Value Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 651,979 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 762,364 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 104,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

