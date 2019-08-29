J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Take (TTWO) as Share Value Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 270,123 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 365,396 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours: Take-Two and Shake Shack Triumph Over Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq" published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq" on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Portfolio Strength to Drive Take Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq" with publication date: February 01, 2019.

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Crown Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: "UPDATE: Viking Global's 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga" with publication date: August 13, 2019.