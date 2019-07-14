J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.46 Million; Stock Rose; Advisors Capital Management Maintains Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 10,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,329 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 101,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 23,822 shares to 213,024 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Low Water Levels On Rhine Add To ‘Tipping Point’ Facing Europe’s Truck Markets – Benzinga” on November 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile owns 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1,525 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 200 are owned by Kistler. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 370,519 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Interest Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.06M shares. 47 are held by James Invest Rech. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 19.75M were accumulated by Capital Ww Investors. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 44,580 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.08% or 12,224 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Take Two’s (TTWO) New Expansion Packs Aid Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard Is An Undervalued Transformation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And owns 5,650 shares. 6,291 were accumulated by Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Eminence Lp holds 2.55% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.81 million shares. 3,020 were reported by Bluestein R H And. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks accumulated 0.25% or 144,683 shares. Profit Invest Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 24,654 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 36,203 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Communication holds 0.07% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1,728 were reported by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. 875 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. 1,586 were reported by Essex Investment Management Commerce Ltd Liability Co. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 36,044 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,660 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.