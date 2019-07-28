J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Take (TTWO) by $1.46 Million as Valuation Rose; New Generation Advisors Raised Its Stake in Tetra Technologies (TTI) by $727,200 as Stock Price Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 489,999 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – HAS SIGNED A FIRST BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Initiates Enrolment of Patients in Phase 3 PPP001 Smokable Cannabis Pellet Study

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

