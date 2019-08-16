J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Take (TTWO) by $1.46 Million; 2U (TWOU) Holder Timpani Capital Management Raised Position by $1.10 Million

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 15,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 65,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 49,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 2.75M shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 1.10M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 6,504 shares to 58,991 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG).

