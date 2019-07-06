J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Cut Its American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stake by $659,360; Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $671,367

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 791,225 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 1.40M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 19,400 shares to 49,900 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,358 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,396 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co. Reilly Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Essex Ser holds 0.12% or 4,350 shares. Aurora Counsel accumulated 16,071 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,630 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 7,441 shares in its portfolio. 176,872 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.7% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 97,532 shares. Yorktown And Research Company accumulated 0.09% or 3,100 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Co accumulated 302 shares. Ranger Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 829 shares. Montag Caldwell reported 311,171 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bailard holds 3,810 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15,465 shares.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 4 Discount Retail Favorites Command Your Attention – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: JWN,MLHR,ROST – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, WBA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores Rises 14% in 3 Months: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water Investing over $1.8 million in City of Farmington Water System – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.