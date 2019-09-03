J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Boosted Holding in Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) as Share Price Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Holding Raised by American International Group Inc

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 769 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 32,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $561.89. About 100,842 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $180.14. About 1.93M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brink S Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 5,138 shares to 130,222 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 15,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,244 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New York REIT Liquidating LLC Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Declaration of Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why Alexandria (ARE) Stock is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Great Safe Haven You Arenâ€™t Thinking Of – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.