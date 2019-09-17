J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) to pay $0.50 on Oct 3, 2019; Owens Corning (OC) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is 1.39% above currents $59.18 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. See Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:JJSF) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. J & J Snack Foods Corp’s current price of $192.21 translates into 0.26% yield. J & J Snack Foods Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $192.21. About 98,484 shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.7 in 2019Q1.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It has a 39.39 P/E ratio. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.18. About 1.98 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.