J M Smucker Co (SJM) to pay $0.88 on Sep 3, 2019; Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut By $1.67 Million Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:SJM) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. J M Smucker Co’s current price of $113.05 translates into 0.78% yield. J M Smucker Co’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.05. About 533,372 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock declined 13.66%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 680,761 shares with $16.21M value, down from 753,267 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $3.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 534,283 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7. Credit Suisse maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $96 target. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 7. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,618 are owned by Davis R M. Ancora Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 39,260 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mcf Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 2 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 25,906 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 191,106 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Auxier Asset, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,858 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.23% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 706,797 shares. 447,153 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg. Andra Ap reported 0.14% stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 2,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.89 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 25.01 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On WPP plc (WPP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 28,874 shares to 618,949 valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 27,685 shares and now owns 786,382 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.