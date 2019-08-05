J M Smucker Co (SJM) to pay $0.88 on Sep 3, 2019; CONTACT ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (COENF) Shorts Down By 50%

CONTACT ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COENF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. COENF’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 1,000 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CONTACT ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COENF)’s short sellers to cover COENF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 800 shares traded or 128.57% up from the average. Contact Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:COENF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:SJM) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. J M Smucker Co’s current price of $112.15 translates into 0.78% yield. J M Smucker Co’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 625,273 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 20,385 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 46,425 shares. Burns J W & Company Inc Ny holds 0.72% or 25,462 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 0.08% or 799,577 shares. Alethea Limited Liability Company holds 1.06% or 12,795 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,739 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,709 shares. 6,291 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,758 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 10,226 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 3,255 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alphamark Limited Company holds 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 533 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 0.54% or 68,311 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SJM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.79 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 24.81 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.