J M Smucker Co New (SJM) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $1.64 Million; Market Value Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) by 474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 22,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 27,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 4,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 531,231 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

