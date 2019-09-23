J.Jill Inc. (JILL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 3 0.12 N/A 0.53 4.04 Express Inc. 3 0.09 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for J.Jill Inc. and Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Express Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown J.Jill Inc. and Express Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Express Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Express Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 28.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J.Jill Inc. and Express Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 0%. J.Jill Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, Express Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66%

For the past year Express Inc. has weaker performance than J.Jill Inc.

Summary

J.Jill Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Express Inc.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.