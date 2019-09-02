J.Jill Inc. (JILL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.12 N/A 0.53 4.04 Duluth Holdings Inc. 17 0.54 N/A 0.51 24.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of J.Jill Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to J.Jill Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. J.Jill Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Duluth Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for J.Jill Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Duluth Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 63.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41% of Duluth Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of J.Jill Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.3% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84%

For the past year J.Jill Inc. was more bearish than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Duluth Holdings Inc. beats J.Jill Inc.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.