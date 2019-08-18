J.Jill Inc. (JILL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.09 N/A 0.53 4.04 Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 0.17 N/A 0.03 113.93

Table 1 highlights J.Jill Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chico’s FAS Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than J.Jill Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. J.Jill Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chico’s FAS Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows J.Jill Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

J.Jill Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chico’s FAS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.5 respectively. Chico’s FAS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for J.Jill Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s potential upside is 54.72% and its average price target is $4.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both J.Jill Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 0% respectively. About 3% of J.Jill Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24%

For the past year J.Jill Inc. was more bearish than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Summary

Chico’s FAS Inc. beats J.Jill Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.