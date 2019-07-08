J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Reaches $2.33 After 8.00% Up Move; Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

The stock of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.71% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 575,214 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 1.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J.Jill President and CEO Paula Bennett to Retir; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED BY 8.9%; 08/03/2018 J. Jill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $31.5M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill Ended the 1Q With $28.7M in Cash; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Sees 1Q EPS 18c-EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT, CEOThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $102.53M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JILL worth $8.20 million more.

Among 4 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. Peel Hunt upgraded the shares of CAPC in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Add” rating. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add” on Monday, June 17. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, January 9. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CAPC in report on Monday, January 21 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

Analysts await J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by J.Jill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -190.00% negative EPS growth.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $102.53 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.91 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden, Earls Court, and the exhibition halls at Olympia.