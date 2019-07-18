J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Reaches $2.13 After 4.00% Down Move; FB Financial (FBK) Shorts Lowered By 14.27%

The stock of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 314,004 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 1.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J.Jill President and CEO Paula Bennett to Retir; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL, REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Sees 1Q EPS 18c-EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Linda Heasley to Take Over CEO Role at J. Jill; 15/03/2018 – J. Jill Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises; CEO Paula Bennett to Retire; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/03/2018 J. Jill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Indexiq Advisors Buys New 1% Position in J. Jill; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $31.5MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $93.93M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.04 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JILL worth $3.76M less.

Analysts await J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by J.Jill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -190.00% negative EPS growth.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $93.93 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It has a 4 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.