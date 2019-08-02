J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Reaches $2.02 After 7.00% Down Move; Last Week NICE Ltd. (NICE) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $137.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125 New Target: $150 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $125 Maintain

The stock of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.015. About 163,878 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J. Jill Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises; CEO Paula Bennett to Retire; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $31.5M; 31/05/2018 – J. JILL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces CEO Transition; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Board Member Linda Heasley to Become President and CEO Effective April 16; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL, REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill 4Q EPS 67cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $88.86 million company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $1.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JILL worth $6.22M less.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 55.31 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $150.83. About 133,354 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MIXT vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Undercover Yields Up to 8.3% That the Computers Overlooked – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE Named WFO Market Share Leader for Ten Consecutive Years – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Chevron Gets a Bonus; Lowe’s Cuts Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. Jill: Avoid This Bounce – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.Jill: Insiders Betting On A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JC Penney is trying new things to stay afloat. But its stock is below $1 again and at risk of being delisted. – CNBC” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $88.86 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It has a 3.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.

Analysts await J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by J.Jill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -190.00% negative EPS growth.