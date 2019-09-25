J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Reaches $1.97 After 5.00% Up Move; DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Smith DS PLC (LON:SMDS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Smith DS PLC has GBX 480 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 387.60’s average target is 12.77% above currents GBX 343.7 stock price. Smith DS PLC had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of SMDS in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 14. JP Morgan maintained DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. BNP Paribas downgraded the shares of SMDS in report on Monday, June 17 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 4. See DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 358.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 370.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 340.00 New Target: GBX 300.00 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 336.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 430.00 New Target: GBX 440.00 Maintain

The stock of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 203,486 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 31/05/2018 – J. JILL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Sees 1Q EPS 18c-EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – J. JILL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES COMPARABLE STORE AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES, INCREASED BY 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – J. JILL SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $31.5M; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill 4Q EPS 67c; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $86.76M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JILL worth $4.34 million more.

The stock decreased 0.43% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 343.7. About 4.81 million shares traded. DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.72 billion GBP. The firm offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It has a 16.68 P/E ratio. It serves the food and drinks, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce, e-retail, and converters markets.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.76 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.

Analysts await J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. JILL’s profit will be $5.28 million for 4.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by J.Jill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.00% EPS growth.