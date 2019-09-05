J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Forms $1.99 Double Bottom; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut By $7.24 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 92.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 11,036 shares with $595,000 value, down from 147,629 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 5.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) formed double bottom with $1.89 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.99 share price. J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has $87.57 million valuation. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 441,728 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – Linda Heasley to Take Over CEO Role at J. Jill; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $31.5M; 31/05/2018 – J. JILL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – J. JILL SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Board Member Linda Heasley to Become President and CEO Effective April 16; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill 4Q EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces CEO Transition; 31/05/2018 – J. JILL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 355,143 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 6,875 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt reported 7,362 shares. 9,080 are held by Boltwood Mngmt. Natixis LP has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.88% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,575 shares. Pinnacle Prns has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx accumulated 0.37% or 19,999 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10 million shares. 565,187 were accumulated by Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 9,971 shares. Coho Prtn invested in 3.31% or 2.71M shares. Grimes & Com has 0.51% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,960 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $70.88’s average target is 14.95% above currents $61.66 stock price. CVS Health had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Liquidia Technologies Inc stake by 196,190 shares to 235,329 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 32,315 shares and now owns 50,333 shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc was raised too.