J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Forms $1.91 Double Bottom; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Sellers Increased By 15.45% Their Shorts

Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) had an increase of 15.45% in short interest. SXC’s SI was 7.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.45% from 6.29M shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 7 days are for Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s short sellers to cover SXC’s short positions. The SI to Suncoke Energy Inc’s float is 11.31%. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.10 million shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) formed double bottom with $1.85 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.91 share price. J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has $84.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 146,362 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J. JILL SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill Sees 2Q EPS 22c-EPS 24c; 31/05/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES COMPARABLE STORE AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES, INCREASED BY 2.3%; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08; 08/03/2018 J. Jill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 15/03/2018 – Linda Heasley to Take Over CEO Role at J. Jill; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – J. JILL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Sees 1Q EPS 18c-EPS 20c

Analysts await J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. JILL’s profit will be $5.28M for 3.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by J.Jill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Should Avoid SunCoke – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunCoke Energy – Revulsion Creates Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping SunCoke Energy, Inc (SXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.