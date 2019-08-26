J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Forms $1.75 Double Bottom; Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Shorts Lowered By 27.34%

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) formed double bottom with $1.61 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.75 share price. J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has $77.17M valuation. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 397,164 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED BY 8.9%; 08/03/2018 J. Jill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES COMPARABLE STORE AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES, INCREASED BY 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY SHR $0.67; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces CEO Transition; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill Ended the 1Q With $28.7M in Cash; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill President and CEO Paula Bennett to Retir; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 27.34% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 27,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.34% from 38,400 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 51.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $41.45 million. It operates through two divisions, Evogene and Evofuel. It currently has negative earnings. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

