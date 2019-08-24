J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Forms $1.75 Double Bottom; ANGLO AMERICAN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (AAUKF) Shorts Increased By 0.17%

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) formed double bottom with $1.59 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.75 share price. J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has $77.17M valuation. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 397,164 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Board Member Linda Heasley to Become President and CEO Effective April 16; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces CEO Transition; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Sees 1Q EPS 18c-EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill 4Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Indexiq Advisors Buys New 1% Position in J. Jill; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY SHR $0.67; 31/05/2018 – J. JILL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT TO BE SUCCEEDED BY LINDA HEASLEY; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED BY 8.9%

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had an increase of 0.17% in short interest. AAUKF’s SI was 8.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.17% from 8.20 million shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 11736 days are for ANGLO AMERICAN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)’s short sellers to cover AAUKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 3,878 shares traded or 64.04% up from the average. Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals and minerals, and precious metals and minerals worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.06 billion. The firm explores for iron ore, manganese ore, and alloys; metallurgical and thermal coal; copper; nickel; niobium; phosphates; platinum group metals; and rough and polished diamonds. It has a 6.4 P/E ratio.