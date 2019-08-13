J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.11 N/A 0.53 4.04 The Gap Inc. 23 0.40 N/A 2.86 6.82

In table 1 we can see J.Jill Inc. and The Gap Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Gap Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to J.Jill Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. J.Jill Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3%

Liquidity

J.Jill Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, The Gap Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Gap Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

J.Jill Inc. and The Gap Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Gap Inc. 0 7 1 2.13

Meanwhile, The Gap Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 83.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. shares and 62.1% of The Gap Inc. shares. 3% are J.Jill Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Gap Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3%

For the past year J.Jill Inc. was more bearish than The Gap Inc.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats J.Jill Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.