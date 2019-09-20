J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Contrasting side by side

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 3 0.12 N/A 0.53 4.04 Nordstrom Inc. 36 0.32 N/A 3.06 10.81

Table 1 highlights J.Jill Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nordstrom Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to J.Jill Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. J.Jill Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nordstrom Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows J.Jill Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Liquidity

J.Jill Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. J.Jill Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for J.Jill Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Nordstrom Inc.’s average target price is $42.4, while its potential upside is 31.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Nordstrom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of J.Jill Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Nordstrom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year J.Jill Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats J.Jill Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.