J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

J.Jill Inc. has 91.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 3% of J.Jill Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has J.Jill Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 3.60% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting J.Jill Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. N/A 4 4.04 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

J.Jill Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for J.Jill Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

The peers have a potential upside of 72.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J.Jill Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year J.Jill Inc. had bearish trend while J.Jill Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. are 1 and 0.4. Competitively, J.Jill Inc.’s peers have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. J.Jill Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J.Jill Inc.

Dividends

J.Jill Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

J.Jill Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.