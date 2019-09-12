J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

This is a contrast between J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J & J Snack Foods Corp. 166 3.06 N/A 4.32 43.02 Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.07 N/A 0.59 23.97

In table 1 we can see J & J Snack Foods Corp. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hostess Brands Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than J & J Snack Foods Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hostess Brands Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0.00% 11.5% 9.4% Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.39 shows that J & J Snack Foods Corp. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hostess Brands Inc.’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of J & J Snack Foods Corp. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Hostess Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hostess Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Hostess Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20.18%. Comparatively, Hostess Brands Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J & J Snack Foods Corp. 14.74% 15.02% 17.21% 23.48% 20.98% 28.53% Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07%

For the past year J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hostess Brands Inc.

Summary

J & J Snack Foods Corp. beats Hostess Brands Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTTÂ’S GOURMET PRETZELS, and SERIOUSLY TWISTED! brand names, as well as under the private labels. The company also provides frozen juice treats and desserts primarily under the LUIGIÂ’S, WHOLE FRUIT, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPEÂ’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and OREO brand names; and dough enrobed handheld products under the PATIO, SUPREME STUFFERS, and SWEET STUFFERS brands. In addition, it offers bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY BÂ’S, and DADDY RAYÂ’S brand names, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages primarily under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE names. Further, the company provides soft drinks and funnel cakes under the FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand name. It serves snack bars and food stands in chains; department and mass merchandising stores; malls and shopping centers; fast food outlets; casual dining restaurants; stadiums and sports arenas; leisure and theme parks; convenience stores; movie theatres; warehouse club stores; schools, colleges, and other institutions; and independent retailers. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and direct sales force. J&J Snack Foods Corp. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.