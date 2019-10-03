J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) At $190.57 Forms Top; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) formed multiple top with $205.82 target or 8.00% above today’s $190.57 share price. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has $3.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $190.57. About 78,778 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,936 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 158,886 shares with $31.45M value, down from 164,822 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $989.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 13.21 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Lp reported 30,382 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 1,729 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 31 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.24 million shares. Benedict Fincl Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 1,928 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 20 shares. Champlain Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.22% or 159,850 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 178,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru stated it has 267,764 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 2,212 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 5,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 17.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.22 per share. JJSF’s profit will be $27.03 million for 33.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by J & J Snack Foods Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited accumulated 3.79% or 17,000 shares. Navellier And Inc has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Mgmt Assoc holds 2.27% or 7,079 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 93,822 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 5.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mondrian Invest Ltd holds 305,284 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.09% or 35,770 shares. Old West Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,883 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 30,797 shares stake. Needham Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 22,700 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Ltd Company accumulated 48,625 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 2.69% or 158,886 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.71% or 708,891 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 4.38% above currents $218.96 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Evercore. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cascend given on Friday, September 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Ssga Active Etf Tr stake by 12,038 shares to 171,824 valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 5,603 shares and now owns 133,982 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.