J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Comparison side by side

Since J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J & J Snack Foods Corp. 156 2.67 N/A 4.32 37.96 Ingredion Incorporated 90 0.96 N/A 5.77 14.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for J & J Snack Foods Corp. and Ingredion Incorporated. Ingredion Incorporated seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to J & J Snack Foods Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows J & J Snack Foods Corp. and Ingredion Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0.00% 11.5% 9.4% Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.2% 7%

Volatility & Risk

J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Ingredion Incorporated’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J & J Snack Foods Corp. are 3.6 and 2.5. Competitively, Ingredion Incorporated has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingredion Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp. and Ingredion Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ingredion Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Ingredion Incorporated is $113, which is potential 35.77% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares and 88.6% of Ingredion Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 19% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J & J Snack Foods Corp. 2.33% 5.2% 3.88% 5.84% 20.59% 13.4% Ingredion Incorporated 0.5% -10.11% -9.28% -19.38% -24.14% -7.6%

For the past year J & J Snack Foods Corp. had bullish trend while Ingredion Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

J & J Snack Foods Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ingredion Incorporated.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTTÂ’S GOURMET PRETZELS, and SERIOUSLY TWISTED! brand names, as well as under the private labels. The company also provides frozen juice treats and desserts primarily under the LUIGIÂ’S, WHOLE FRUIT, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPEÂ’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and OREO brand names; and dough enrobed handheld products under the PATIO, SUPREME STUFFERS, and SWEET STUFFERS brands. In addition, it offers bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY BÂ’S, and DADDY RAYÂ’S brand names, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages primarily under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE names. Further, the company provides soft drinks and funnel cakes under the FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand name. It serves snack bars and food stands in chains; department and mass merchandising stores; malls and shopping centers; fast food outlets; casual dining restaurants; stadiums and sports arenas; leisure and theme parks; convenience stores; movie theatres; warehouse club stores; schools, colleges, and other institutions; and independent retailers. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and direct sales force. J&J Snack Foods Corp. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.