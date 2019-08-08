J Goldman & Company LP Raised Twitter (TWTR) Stake; White Pine Capital Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding By $528,895

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 34.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 61,199 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 240,074 shares with $7.89 million value, up from 178,875 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $33.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 9.31M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,805 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 36,527 shares with $5.11M value, down from 40,332 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $345.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 2.90 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 964,597 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Farmers, a Ohio-based fund reported 88,676 shares. Virtu Llc reported 41,704 shares. Wetherby Asset invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited has 6,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 10,762 were reported by Westover Advisors. Bluestein R H Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 8,000 shares. Regions Financial has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3,185 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt owns 12,000 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,015 shares. 439 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Allstate invested in 35,475 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 81,105 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 41,270 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 29. Guggenheim maintained Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $41 target.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 1.13 million shares to 101,529 valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHS) stake by 225,000 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Mosaic Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin invested in 4.79 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 253,954 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 58,943 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Communications has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 134,525 shares. Birmingham Cap Al owns 53,428 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 3.46% or 110,119 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windward Company Ca invested in 100,707 shares. Moreover, Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Mgmt Corp invested in 0.38% or 6,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 12.19M shares. Hartwell J M Partnership invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

