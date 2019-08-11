J Goldman & Company LP Upped Stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) as Stock Value Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Value Rose While Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Holding by $330,000

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 168.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 203,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 1.33 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 447,390 shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 1.91M shares to 501,000 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azul S A by 120,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,728 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (Call) (NYSE:UFS).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 934 shares to 79 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 32,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,653 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).