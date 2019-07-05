J Goldman & Company LP Lowered By $11.82 Million Its Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Position; Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vail Resorts had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $240 target in Monday, March 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $250 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, January 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. See Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) latest ratings:

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) stake by 80.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 106,500 shares as Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 25,000 shares with $2.78 million value, down from 131,500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Put) now has $255.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142.38. About 3.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.88 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. It has a 30.15 P/E ratio. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Vail Resorts, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.32% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Oppenheimer & Inc has 17,226 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 87,534 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.3% or 1,017 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 157,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Prtn Lp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Aravt Glob Limited Co holds 1.2% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Baskin Fincl Serv owns 59,041 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 22,233 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 23,031 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny invested in 4.86M shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Lc has invested 0.45% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 20,937 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $224.29. About 148,662 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 15,561 shares to 33,139 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped J Jill Inc stake by 701,487 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Tapestry Inc (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.16B for 20.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap invested in 0.82% or 576,829 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Llc has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 99,532 shares. First reported 0.87% stake. 9,213 are held by Town Country Bancorporation Trust Dba First Bankers Trust. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,967 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bp Public Limited Company has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Fincl Services Incorporated has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Korea Invest has 1.34 million shares. 42,569 are held by Marvin And Palmer Assocs Incorporated. Putnam Invs Limited Company invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). America First Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.31M shares. Fincl Advisory Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,001 shares.