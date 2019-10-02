J Goldman & Company LP Position in Grubhub (GRUB) Trimmed by $7.31 Million; Towerview Boosted Its Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Stake by $316,272

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26M, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 82,744 shares traded or 30.96% up from the average. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 94,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 5,066 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 2.35M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 652,281 shares to 737,281 shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd (Call) by 40,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call).

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79M for 94.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 401 shares. Northern has 267,868 shares. Moreover, London Commerce Of Virginia has 0.05% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 507,106 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 24,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co invested in 7,053 shares. Towerview Limited Liability Com stated it has 34.94% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Whittier Tru Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 21 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 25,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 21,251 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Ariel Invs Ltd invested in 453,054 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 27,918 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. Another trade for 39,453 shares valued at $645,451 was bought by DT Four Partners – LLC.

