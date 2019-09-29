J Goldman & Company LP Lowered Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position By $778,565; The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 9.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 25,115 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 245,015 shares with $7.62M value, down from 270,130 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 784,861 shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 5.31% above currents $109.04 stock price. JM Smucker had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 28 with “Sell”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 29. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, June 7 report. See The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Sell Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96 New Target: $120 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Stephens Ar has 22,433 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,922 shares. First Corp In has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). World Asset Incorporated reported 8,190 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 186,189 shares. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Co holds 11,180 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 0.03% stake. 72,900 were reported by Omers Administration. 29,748 are held by Macquarie Group. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Amg Tru Bank holds 0.09% or 13,466 shares. Finemark Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 443,260 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.44 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Smucker Is a Top Dividend Stock for Investorsâ€™ Portfolios – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bert’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 13,500 shares to 20,000 valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 652,281 shares and now owns 737,281 shares. Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating Werner Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WERN) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Werner Sees A Decent Peak Season, Capacity Shakeout Coming – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 3PL Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 16.95% above currents $35.34 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 2. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.