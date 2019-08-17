J Goldman & Company LP Lifted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Share Price Declined; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Position in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) by $15.69 Million as Shares Declined

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 884.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 442,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 492,249 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58.00M shares. Northstar Advisors Llc stated it has 74,111 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,108 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.49% or 24.25M shares. Permit Limited Liability Company reported 7,645 shares. Ghp Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 8,289 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 88,602 shares. South Carolina-based Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Keystone Financial Planning invested in 71,983 shares. Covington Management reported 29,181 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,659 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 24,309 shares to 654,650 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,176 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc (Call) by 130,916 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 41,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.