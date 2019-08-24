J Goldman & Company LP Continues to Hold Stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN); Slm (SLM) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 129,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 270,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 140,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 304,138 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.54 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: 1Q Net Interest Income Up 24% to $333M Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Four Werner Drivers Advance to National Truck Driving Championships – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 35,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centric Brands Inc by 372,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,272 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 307,900 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 953 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2.13% or 235,435 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 39,332 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 513,808 shares. Fiduciary reported 40,746 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 60,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.1% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 11,569 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru reported 9,837 shares stake. Cwm Lc owns 117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested in 79,091 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 64,887 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Element Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 983,024 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Clarivest Asset Management has invested 0.05% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Prescott Gp Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 90,000 shares. 1,084 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 78,063 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 3.73M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.36% or 5.18M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1.13 million shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Shellback Ltd Partnership reported 1.01M shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 4.32 million shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).