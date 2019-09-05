J Goldman & Company LP Increases Stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN); Silver Point Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Lowered by $79.51 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 129,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 270,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 140,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 484,546 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 10.81 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,115 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 526,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has 73,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 51,139 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 9.17M shares. Canyon holds 16.27% or 77.58 million shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 59,334 shares. 355,132 were accumulated by Nicholas Prtnrs L P. Summit Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hightower Advsr Limited Company owns 26,243 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Brigade Capital Management Lp has 2.52 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 2,612 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,524 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Daiwa has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0.05% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, America First Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 2,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 4,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 15,575 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 100,000 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0.05% or 572,948 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 51,700 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Communication has 0.04% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 38,582 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 150,623 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 307,900 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc by 623,494 shares to 374,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 350,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,345 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.