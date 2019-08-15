J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Chicos Fas (Put) (CHS) Stake; Shorts at LIFEQUEST WORLD CORPORATION (LQWC) Lowered By 50%

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (CHS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 225,000 shares as Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (CHS)’s stock declined 7.00%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 225,000 shares with $961,000 value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Chicos Fas Inc (Put) now has $306.32M valuation. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $2.815. About 1.36 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC

LIFEQUEST WORLD CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LQWC) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. LQWC’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $0.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 68.74% above currents $2.815 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4.5 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. Shares for $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. Baker Gregory S also bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY also bought $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 271,971 shares to 424,852 valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 86,500 shares and now owns 169,000 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) was raised too.

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s carnage spreads far and wide across retail – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Soma Announces New Partnership that Brings its Innovations in Form, Fabric and Fit to Even More Customers and Loyal Fans – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividends That May Be on Their Deathbeds – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Court certifies $891 million class-action suit against CHS – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘This is not just a blip.’ CHS CEO touts best numbers since 2015 – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.09M for 70.38 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 0.05% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 82,600 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 8,673 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,233 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 1.03M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 115,200 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 404 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 969 shares stake. Mutual Of America has 3,336 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 200,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 45,412 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 373,280 shares in its portfolio. Js Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).