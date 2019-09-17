J Goldman & Company LP Position in Five Below (Put) (FIVE) Raised by $346,800; Sandler Capital Management Decreased Its Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Holding by $3.23 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 2.39M shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO SELL 3 HOSPITALS TO WEST TENNESSEE; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (FIVE) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 149,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 146,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 730,538 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 17,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 123,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,256 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 87,057 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 11,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 6,004 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 117,102 shares. 9,441 were accumulated by Piedmont Advisors. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Creative Planning holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 4,205 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 94,457 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 71,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 48,904 shares. 7,544 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,600 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 0.44% or 15,041 shares. Bell Bank & Trust invested in 5,042 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $423,550 activity. 100,000 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares with value of $320,000 were bought by Ely James S. III.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 EPS, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 37,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 26,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shanda Asset invested 13.7% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Raymond James And Associate holds 417,017 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 79,300 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 276,924 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 3.57M shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 9,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Gru has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 40,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 645 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 10,869 shares.

