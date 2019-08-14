J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Its Chicos Fas (Put) (CHS) Position by $900,000 as Stock Price Declined; Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holding as Shares Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (CHS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 1.64M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 19,391 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18 million for 74.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. 28,700 shares were bought by Brooks Bonnie R., worth $100,298 on Thursday, June 13. $50,645 worth of stock was bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,484 shares to 22,129 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 305,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Put).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.