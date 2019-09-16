J Goldman & Company LP Cut Its Position in Louisiana Pac (Call) (LPX) as Market Valuation Rose; Richard C Young & Company Lifted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (Call) (LPX) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 62,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 262,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 358,728 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 13,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 56,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 505,098 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 61,483 shares. Cantillon Ltd owns 5.09M shares. Fdx holds 22,992 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 777 shares. Forbes J M & Llp holds 0.07% or 3,147 shares. Brookmont Mngmt holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 35,108 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.23% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Signaturefd Limited Com owns 4,289 shares. Argent has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Texas-based Sunbelt has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Williams Jones & Assocs Lc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 14,115 shares. Moreover, Markel has 1.41% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 812,811 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 1.59% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 82,145 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated reported 941,109 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 5.81 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 66,102 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 30,000 shares. Fund Management Sa invested in 724,918 shares or 0.17% of the stock. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Dupont Cap owns 119,446 shares. Burney owns 78,335 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.06 million for 24.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

