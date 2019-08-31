J Goldman & Company LP Raised Position in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) by $11.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Provise Management Group Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Lowered as Share Value Declined

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 2.61M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 26,738 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 33,907 shares to 129,469 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 6,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Guardian Invest has 24,484 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 3,458 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.38% or 900,395 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp reported 1.31% stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 5,548 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 35,580 shares. Transamerica Fincl holds 0.01% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bank Of Stockton owns 3,420 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. James Invest owns 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 64 shares. 883,707 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Kistler holds 0.21% or 7,258 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Lc holds 2.48% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 106,500 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 710,047 shares to 9,953 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 78,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).