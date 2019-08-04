J Goldman & Company LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Flws/1 (FLWS) by $6.15 Million as Market Value Declined; Profund Advisors Raised Position in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) as Share Price Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 130.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 341,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 604,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 262,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 224,965 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 48.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 9,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 6,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 856,086 shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "1-800-Flowers.com Looks Overpriced After A Weak Year – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2018

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on June 08, 2019

