J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Chicos Fas (Put) (CHS) Position By $900,000; Pricesmart (PSMT) Shorts Lowered By 13.85%

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (CHS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 225,000 shares as Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (CHS)’s stock declined 7.00%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 225,000 shares with $961,000 value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Chicos Fas Inc (Put) now has $293.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 18.26% or $0.555 during the last trading session, reaching $2.485. About 2.65M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) had a decrease of 13.85% in short interest. PSMT’s SI was 901,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.85% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 176,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s short sellers to cover PSMT’s short positions. The SI to Pricesmart Inc’s float is 4.58%. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 28,728 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL NET SALES UP 1.6%; 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL WAREHOUSE CLUBS COMP SALES UP 1.9%; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Warehouse Sales Up 4.4%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 7.4% Position in PriceSmart

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 91.15% above currents $2.485 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap accumulated 24,560 shares. Axa invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 90,075 are held by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 99,409 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc owns 281,613 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 177,502 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 105,800 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 77,165 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Soma Celebrates 15 Years with $15 In-Store Only Bra Sale Event – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s carnage spreads far and wide across retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18M for 62.13 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. 14,000 Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares with value of $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. 28,700 shares valued at $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $7,140 was made by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. It has a 24.74 P/E ratio. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold PriceSmart, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,278 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 7,767 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0.07% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 397,020 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 36,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,301 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Jane Street Gru Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Ameriprise Fincl holds 48,906 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 57,396 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 7,838 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. The insider Price Philanthropies Foundation sold 10,000 shares worth $510,402.